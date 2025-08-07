Previous
Front yard impressionism... by marlboromaam
Photo 1947

Front yard impressionism...

Monochrome image rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app. I forgot the option I used, but I also tweaked the sliders in On1.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
