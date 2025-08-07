Sign up
Photo 1947
Front yard impressionism...
Monochrome image rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app. I forgot the option I used, but I also tweaked the sliders in On1.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
2298
1944
2299
1945
2300
1946
2301
1947
Tags
b&w
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
front-yard
,
apple-app
,
ai-impressionist-painter
