Previous
Photo 1951
Where one tree falls...
Another takes its place. Shot in monochrome mode. Uploading tomorrow's image early since we have another busy morning ahead.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
intimate-landscape
LManning (Laura)
ace
That new growth is so pretty.
August 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura.
August 11th, 2025
