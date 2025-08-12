Previous
Butterfly-pea blooms in the rain... by marlboromaam
Photo 1952

Butterfly-pea blooms in the rain...

Shot in monochrome mode. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=300

Uploading tomorrow's image early since it will be another busy morning.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
534% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat
The petal textures and raindrops look so good in b&w.
Beautiful!
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact