Photo 1952
Photo 1952
Butterfly-pea blooms in the rain...
Shot in monochrome mode. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=300
Uploading tomorrow's image early since it will be another busy morning.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
1
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
6989
photos
148
followers
88
following
534% complete
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
3rd August 2025 8:38am
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
butterfly-pea
,
wild-vine
,
centrosema-virginianum
,
climbing-butterfly-pea
,
spurred-butterfly-pea
Pat
The petal textures and raindrops look so good in b&w.
Beautiful!
August 12th, 2025
Beautiful!