Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1954
St. Andrew's Cross...
St. Andrew's Cross is a native wild shrub that blooms this time of year. The blooms are yellow with four petals and its kin to St. John's Wort. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=723
Shot in monochrome mode and quote added in On1. Uploading tomorrow's image early since we have another busy morning ahead.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
6993
photos
147
followers
88
following
535% complete
View this month »
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
Latest from all albums
2305
1951
2306
1952
2307
1953
2308
1954
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
3rd August 2025 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
native
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wild-shrub
,
hypericum-hypericoides
,
wsl-26
,
st.-andrew's-cross
amyK
ace
Beautifully done
August 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close