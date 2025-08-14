Previous
St. Andrew's Cross...

St. Andrew's Cross is a native wild shrub that blooms this time of year. The blooms are yellow with four petals and its kin to St. John's Wort. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=723

Shot in monochrome mode and quote added in On1. Uploading tomorrow's image early since we have another busy morning ahead.
