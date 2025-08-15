Sign up
Previous
Photo 1955
Tall trees...
Shot in monochrome mode. Keeping an eye on the National Hurricane Center, praying Erin will turn north and stay out in the Atlantic.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
6995
photos
147
followers
88
following
535% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
3rd August 2025 8:49am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
intimate-landscape
Beverley
ace
The secret in the woods… a hidden mystery. Very very beautiful & I have my fingers crossed for you too.
August 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley! Appreciate that!
August 15th, 2025
Karen
ace
Wonderful tonal differences between the tops of the trees and the darker, lower interiors.
August 15th, 2025
