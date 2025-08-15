Previous
Tall trees... by marlboromaam
Photo 1955

Tall trees...

Shot in monochrome mode. Keeping an eye on the National Hurricane Center, praying Erin will turn north and stay out in the Atlantic.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Beverley ace
The secret in the woods… a hidden mystery. Very very beautiful & I have my fingers crossed for you too.
August 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley! Appreciate that!
August 15th, 2025  
Karen ace
Wonderful tonal differences between the tops of the trees and the darker, lower interiors.
August 15th, 2025  
