Previous
Photo 1956
Wilted...
Shot in monochrome mode. Still keeping an eye on Erin. Any more rain and we'll be too saturated for a deluge.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
6997
photos
147
followers
88
following
535% complete
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
2307
1953
2308
1954
2309
1955
2310
1956
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
3rd August 2025 8:45am
b&w
,
rose
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wilted
Beverley
ace
Nice capture… hope it passes you by…
August 16th, 2025
