Too soon...

Leaves are turning brown and falling. Probably due to the heat and humidity stressing the trees to the max. Shot in monochrome mode.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Beverley ace
They will survive all being well, your beautiful enchanting woods are special to see…
August 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
August 19th, 2025  
