Previous
Photo 1959
Too soon...
Leaves are turning brown and falling. Probably due to the heat and humidity stressing the trees to the max. Shot in monochrome mode.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
3
2
Black and White
3rd August 2025 8:52am
b&w
,
trees
,
stress
,
landscape
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Beverley
ace
They will survive all being well, your beautiful enchanting woods are special to see…
August 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
August 19th, 2025
