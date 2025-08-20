Sign up
Previous
Photo 1960
A peaceful and quiet moment...
And I mean only a moment! Phone shot converted to b&w in On1.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
7
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7005
photos
147
followers
88
following
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
2311
1957
2312
1958
2313
1959
2314
1960
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
3rd August 2025 11:56am
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Beverley
ace
Sooo handsome… colour or b&w. A wonderful companion
August 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
He makes a beautiful model
August 20th, 2025
JackieR
ace
He's such a handsome chap
August 20th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Gorgeous pet portrait fav!
August 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley. =)
@onewing
Thank you, Babs. He's the only live model I have most of the time.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you, Jackie.
@ziggy77
Thank you very much, Jo.
August 20th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
❤️🐾
August 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you so much, Joyce. =)
August 20th, 2025
@onewing Thank you, Babs. He's the only live model I have most of the time.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you, Jackie.
@ziggy77 Thank you very much, Jo.