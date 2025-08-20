Previous
A peaceful and quiet moment... by marlboromaam
Photo 1960

A peaceful and quiet moment...

And I mean only a moment! Phone shot converted to b&w in On1.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
536% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Sooo handsome… colour or b&w. A wonderful companion
August 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
He makes a beautiful model
August 20th, 2025  
JackieR ace
He's such a handsome chap
August 20th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Gorgeous pet portrait fav!
August 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley. =)

@onewing Thank you, Babs. He's the only live model I have most of the time.

@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you, Jackie.

@ziggy77 Thank you very much, Jo.
August 20th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
❤️🐾
August 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
@marylandgirl58 Thank you so much, Joyce. =)
August 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact