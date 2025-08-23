Sign up
Previous
Photo 1963
Play misty for me...
Monochrome image rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app. Uploading early because tomorrow morning is looking iffy with our weather.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7011
photos
147
followers
88
following
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
Latest from all albums
2314
1960
2315
1961
2316
1962
2317
1963
Views
3
Album
Black and White
Tags
b&w
,
landscape
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
apple-app
,
ai-impressionist-painter
