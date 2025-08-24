Sign up
Photo 1964
Pseudognaphalium obtusifolium buds
AKA Fragrant Rabbit-tobacco, Eastern Rabbit-tobacco, Sweet Everlasting, and Catfoot. More info about this native plant here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=617
Shot in monochrome mode.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7013
photos
147
followers
88
following
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
catfoot
,
pseudognaphalium-obtusifolium
,
fragrant-rabbit-tobacco
,
sweet-everlasting
,
eastern-rabbit-tobacco
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and such interesting names.
August 24th, 2025
Pat
Gosh that’s a mouthful! I much prefer their common names.
Lovely detail in b&w.
August 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
@pattyblue
Thank you so much, Pat. That really is a mouthful of a name. As a kid, we always called it rabbit tobacco and why... They don't smoke it. LOL!
August 24th, 2025
