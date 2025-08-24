Previous
Pseudognaphalium obtusifolium buds by marlboromaam
Photo 1964

Pseudognaphalium obtusifolium buds

AKA Fragrant Rabbit-tobacco, Eastern Rabbit-tobacco, Sweet Everlasting, and Catfoot. More info about this native plant here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=617 Shot in monochrome mode.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
538% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture and such interesting names.
August 24th, 2025  
Pat
Gosh that’s a mouthful! I much prefer their common names.
Lovely detail in b&w.
August 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.

@pattyblue Thank you so much, Pat. That really is a mouthful of a name. As a kid, we always called it rabbit tobacco and why... They don't smoke it. LOL!
August 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact