Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1968
Millettia reticulata...
AKA - Evergreen wisteria (cultivated plant). Monochrome shot rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app. Yeah, I'm up real early. Some dreams keep you sleeping and some just wake you up long before it's time to get up.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7021
photos
147
followers
88
following
539% complete
View this month »
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
Latest from all albums
2319
1965
2320
1966
2321
1967
2322
1968
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
millettia-reticulata
,
evergreen-wisteria
,
apple-app
,
ai-impressionist-painter
Annie D
ace
Fabulous edit Mags - I hope your dreams were pleasant even though they woke you.
August 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
@annied
Thank you, Annie. I wish they had been! I might still be asleep. =)
August 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close