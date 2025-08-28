Previous
Millettia reticulata... by marlboromaam
Millettia reticulata...

AKA - Evergreen wisteria (cultivated plant). Monochrome shot rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app. Yeah, I'm up real early. Some dreams keep you sleeping and some just wake you up long before it's time to get up.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Annie D ace
Fabulous edit Mags - I hope your dreams were pleasant even though they woke you.
August 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
@annied Thank you, Annie. I wish they had been! I might still be asleep. =)
August 28th, 2025  
