Previous
Photo 1971
Abstract trees...
And so this ends August. Phone shot rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app and converted to b&w, and inverted in On1.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
inversion
,
phoneography
,
on1-effects
,
apple-app
,
ai-impressionist-painter
