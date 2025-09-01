Taking a long drink...

Female Ruby Throat getting her fill of sugar water. Shot in monochrome mode.



Reading up on hummers, the males left us in August and headed south. The females and juveniles will leave in September. However, I was surprised to read that some Rufus hummers will winter in South Carolina. So I will have to leave one or two feeders up come October and keep a watchful eye out for a Rufus.