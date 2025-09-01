Previous
Taking a long drink... by marlboromaam
Photo 1972

Taking a long drink...

Female Ruby Throat getting her fill of sugar water. Shot in monochrome mode.

Reading up on hummers, the males left us in August and headed south. The females and juveniles will leave in September. However, I was surprised to read that some Rufus hummers will winter in South Carolina. So I will have to leave one or two feeders up come October and keep a watchful eye out for a Rufus.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
540% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a magnificent bird!
Since we moved in the country we don't see many of them. Next year I'll try to have plants and flowers attracting them. I cannot have feeders in the summer because the bears would come to steal the nectar :-(
September 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
His long beak looks like a straw.
September 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little bird.
September 1st, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Great shot. You’d almost think he was still for longer than a nanosecond!
September 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne. Oh that's sad about the bears. The squirrels will to them here and chew up the feeders. Who knew they liked sugar water too.

@onewing The better to drink up nectar and sugar water. =)
September 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.

@danette She was pretty still for a bit. She was thirsty. =)
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact