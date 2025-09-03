Sign up
Photo 1974
Where would I be...
Without my Woobie? Will Connor shot in monochrome mode.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
7034
photos
147
followers
88
following
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1971
2326
1972
2327
1973
2328
1974
2329
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
17th August 2025 9:27am
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Beverley
ace
He is always so calm and sooo handsome…. Where would he be without you.
September 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley. He has his moments. =)
September 3rd, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Such a handsome boy!
September 3rd, 2025
