Previous
Photo 1975
Eos still hanging around...
Shot in monochrome mode. This is it for today.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
landscape
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Diana
ace
Lovely with the darker trees framed by lighter ones.
September 4th, 2025
Brian
ace
Lovely
September 4th, 2025
