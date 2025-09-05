Previous
Let the light shine in the darkness... by marlboromaam
Let the light shine in the darkness...

Image converted to b&w in On1.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Beverley ace
Sooo precise and sharp! Stunning capture
September 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley/.
September 5th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely light
September 5th, 2025  
Pat
So simple and delicate, beautifully done!
September 5th, 2025  
