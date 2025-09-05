Sign up
Previous
Photo 1976
Let the light shine in the darkness...
Image converted to b&w in On1.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7037
photos
148
followers
88
following
541% complete
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
2327
1973
2328
1974
1975
2329
2330
1976
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
17th August 2025 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
light
,
shadow
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wild-grass
,
grass-seed
Beverley
ace
Sooo precise and sharp! Stunning capture
September 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley/.
September 5th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely light
September 5th, 2025
Pat
So simple and delicate, beautifully done!
September 5th, 2025
