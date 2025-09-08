Previous
Taking over the ditch... by marlboromaam
Photo 1979

Taking over the ditch...

The dog fennel decided to take over the ditch this year. I won't have it cut down until after it has bloomed. Shot in monochrome mode.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
542% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact