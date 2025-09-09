Previous
Showy rattlebox blooms... by marlboromaam
Showy rattlebox blooms...

It's the last part of summer and time for the showy rattlebox to show off its pea-like blossoms. Shot in monochrome mode. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=408

Uploading tomorrow's image early since a busy morning is coming tomorrow.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Shirley ace
Lovely detail fav
September 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love these flowers. I only heard about them from you!
September 9th, 2025  
