Photo 1981
Trunks with textures...
Shot from the deck, in monochrome mode.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
b&w
trees
woods
summer
summertime
black-and-white
black&white
Corinne C
ace
An artistic rendering. Beautiful!
September 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne. =)
September 10th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Very nice
September 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@whippy
Thank you, Shirley.
September 10th, 2025
