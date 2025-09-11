Sign up
Previous
Photo 1982
Late blooming wisteria...
I can pretty much guarantee that I will get a few late blooms a week or so after I've trimmed this vine. Shot in monochrome mode.
Uploading tomorrow's image early since we have a busy morning ahead.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
31st August 2025 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Tags
b&w
,
blooms
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wisteria
,
blossoms
,
wild-vine
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful bokeh!
September 11th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great focus and bokeh
September 11th, 2025
