Late blooming wisteria... by marlboromaam
Photo 1982

Late blooming wisteria...

I can pretty much guarantee that I will get a few late blooms a week or so after I've trimmed this vine. Shot in monochrome mode.

Uploading tomorrow's image early since we have a busy morning ahead.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful bokeh!
September 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great focus and bokeh
September 11th, 2025  
