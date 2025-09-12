Previous
Dogwood tree... by marlboromaam
Dogwood tree...

I almost hate to see it drop its leaves this year. Shot in monochrome mode.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Corinne C ace
I understand, it's glorious
September 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Full of beautiful leaves… you have such large collection of trees in your woods… all beautiful 🤩
September 12th, 2025  
