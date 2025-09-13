Sign up
Previous
Photo 1984
Cluster under a shrub...
Shot in monochrome mode.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7053
photos
148
followers
89
following
543% complete
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
2335
1981
2336
1982
2337
1983
2338
1984
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
7th September 2025 8:41am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
mushrooms
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fungi
,
cluster
Babs
ace
I bet lots of fairies live in this colony.
September 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great find !
September 13th, 2025
