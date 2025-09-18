Previous
Fences are great for wild vines... by marlboromaam
Photo 1989

Fences are great for wild vines...

Shot in monochrome mode.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Diana ace
Lovely textures and tones.
September 18th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
First we see the light then the beautiful fence with its texture and the wild vine shining. A great pic.
September 18th, 2025  
