We're so dry... by marlboromaam
Photo 1991

We're so dry...

No rain since August 6. The leaves are just turning brown and falling. We'll be lucky to get any color this year. Shot in monochrome mode and rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely movement and tones.
September 20th, 2025  
