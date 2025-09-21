Previous
Napping? No... by marlboromaam
Napping? No...

I think this poor male cardinal is sick in some way. It let me get very close. I'll have to clean out the feeders with bleach and wait a couple of weeks before I put them back up. Shot in monochrome mode.
Danette Thompson ace
Poor guy. Good shot of him.
September 21st, 2025  
