Not so straight... by marlboromaam
Not so straight...

But still tall. Shot in monochrome mode. We need rain, but not from a hurricane. Two months and six days to go before the season stops.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful B&W. These trees are majestic.
September 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
September 24th, 2025  
