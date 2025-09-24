Sign up
Photo 1995
Not so straight...
But still tall. Shot in monochrome mode. We need rain, but not from a hurricane. Two months and six days to go before the season stops.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
intimate-landscape
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful B&W. These trees are majestic.
September 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
September 24th, 2025
