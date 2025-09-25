Sign up
Previous
Photo 1996
Time to trim the wisteria again...
It's taking over the wind chimes, as usual. Shot in monochrome mode.
Uploading very early. It's 2:47 a.m. here and sleeplessness abounds at the moment... which probably means a nap later today.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
0
0
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wisteria
,
wind-chimes
,
wild-vine
