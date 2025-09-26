Previous
How fast the ivy comes back and takes over... by marlboromaam
How fast the ivy comes back and takes over...

Shot in monochrome mode.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Beautiful capture with wonderful texturesm shapes and tones.
September 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you very much, Diana.
September 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
It is almost covering the trees trunk
September 26th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely ,shapes and textures
September 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
@onewing It's certainly going to try. =) Another chore to take care of soon.

@whippy Thank you, Shirley.

@whippy Thank you, Shirley.
September 26th, 2025  
