Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1997
How fast the ivy comes back and takes over...
Shot in monochrome mode.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7079
photos
146
followers
89
following
547% complete
View this month »
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
Latest from all albums
2348
1994
2349
1995
2350
1996
2351
1997
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
7th September 2025 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
ivy-vines
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture with wonderful texturesm shapes and tones.
September 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you very much, Diana.
September 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
It is almost covering the trees trunk
September 26th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely ,shapes and textures
September 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
@onewing
It's certainly going to try. =) Another chore to take care of soon.
@whippy
Thank you, Shirley.
September 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@whippy Thank you, Shirley.