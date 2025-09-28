Sign up
Previous
Photo 1999
Autumn comes slowly...
In South Carolina. Phone shot converted to b&w in On1 with border added.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
deck
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wind-chimes
,
phoneography
,
wrought-iron-table
,
asparagus-ferns
,
wrought-iron-chairs
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks inviting.
September 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
September 28th, 2025
