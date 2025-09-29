Previous
Mom's old Greek concrete planter... by marlboromaam
Photo 2000

Mom's old Greek concrete planter...

B&W image rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app with the silk option.

Looks like we may have dodged yet another bullet as Imelda is supposed to take a turn out to sea. Two more months and three days to go.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
547% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact