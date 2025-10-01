Sign up
Photo 2002
I love to find these little clusters...
Shot in monochrome mode.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7090
photos
146
followers
89
following
Tags
b&w
,
mushrooms
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fungi
Susan Wakely
ace
A huddled up family.
October 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
October 1st, 2025
