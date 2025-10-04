Previous
Modesty among the weeds... by marlboromaam
Modesty among the weeds...

Monochrome image rendered in the AI-Impressionist Painter app.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Beverley ace
Beautifully done…
October 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
She looks vulnerable.
October 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.

@wakelys Very much so. =)
October 4th, 2025  
