Photo 2011
The trees are knocking and groaning...
In the wind. We decided to investigate. Shot in monochrome mode.
10th October 2025
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
Black and White
21st September 2025 10:38am
b&w
trees
fall
autumn
black-and-white
black&white
intimate-landscape
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful scene
October 10th, 2025
Mags
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you so much, Christine.
October 10th, 2025
