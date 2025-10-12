Previous
Gnarly old sparkleberry tree... by marlboromaam
Photo 2013

Gnarly old sparkleberry tree...

Across the road by my mailbox. Shot in monochrome mode.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
