A few late blooms to scent the air around me... by marlboromaam
A few late blooms to scent the air around me...

Shot in monochrome mode.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Photo Details

Beverley ace
B&W is really growing on me… a beautiful shot
There’s nothing like the fragrance from flowers in the garden.
October 13th, 2025  
