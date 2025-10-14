Previous
You're under my power... by marlboromaam
You're under my power...

Come to me... Does anyone vaguely remember an old b&w cartoon of an evil hypnotist with outstretched arms beckoning his victim to come to him with spinning eyes?

Shot in monochrome mode. Getting a bit of a late start this morning.
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
