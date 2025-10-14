Sign up
Previous
Photo 2015
You're under my power...
Come to me... Does anyone vaguely remember an old b&w cartoon of an evil hypnotist with outstretched arms beckoning his victim to come to him with spinning eyes?
Shot in monochrome mode. Getting a bit of a late start this morning.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
1
0
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
b&w
,
limbs
,
trees
,
branches
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Beverley
ace
I like the photo lots…
October 14th, 2025
