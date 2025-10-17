Previous
Curled over.... by marlboromaam
Curled over....

A fallen maple leaf shot in monochrome mode. BOB if you care to click through.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and tones, I love the presentation on black!
October 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you very much, Diana. Very kind.
October 17th, 2025  
