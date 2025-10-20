Full of tiny white buds...

Previous
The dog fennel is getting ready to bloom. Shot in monochrome mode. Most folks regard it as a weed but October is when it bears these blooms that smell so divine. In the aster family of plants.
Beverley ace
Ooo this will be lovely to stand next too & simply breath…
Huge too… lovely capture.
October 20th, 2025  
