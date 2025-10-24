Previous
Perspective... by marlboromaam
Perspective...

Modesty seems to be looking toward Clover and Popo. Shot in monochrome mode.
Corinne C ace
This is lovely Mags.
October 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
October 24th, 2025  
