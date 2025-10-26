Previous
Rather mundane... by marlboromaam
Rolled up to the edge of the driveway every Wednesday for pickup on Thursday morning. Then it will be rolled back down by the back steps until the next week. Shot in monochrome mode.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
555% complete

Beverley ace
Mundane but necessary… your trees are Soooo beautiful whatever colour.
October 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
October 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Something mundane to be grateful for.
October 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
@wakelys Yessum and a little worrisome when it's a holiday and it doesn't get picked up. LOL! Sometimes, I forget about holidays. =)
October 26th, 2025  
