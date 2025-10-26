Sign up
Photo 2027
Rather mundane...
Rolled up to the edge of the driveway every Wednesday for pickup on Thursday morning. Then it will be rolled back down by the back steps until the next week. Shot in monochrome mode.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
garbage-bin
,
front-yard
Beverley
ace
Mundane but necessary… your trees are Soooo beautiful whatever colour.
October 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
October 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Something mundane to be grateful for.
October 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Yessum and a little worrisome when it's a holiday and it doesn't get picked up. LOL! Sometimes, I forget about holidays. =)
October 26th, 2025
