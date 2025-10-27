Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2028
Pin oak leaves...
Piling up under the tree. Shot in monochrome mode.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7141
photos
146
followers
89
following
555% complete
View this month »
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Latest from all albums
2379
2025
2380
2026
2381
2027
2382
2028
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
22nd October 2025 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
pin-oak-leaves
,
fallen-leaves.
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great tonal range
October 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ziggy77
Thank you ever so much, Jo.
October 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful shapes & shadows…
October 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close