Photo 2033
Won't be long...
And the pin oak will be bare. Shot in monochrome mode.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
front-yard
,
pin-oak-tree
,
intimate-landscape
Babs
ace
Getting closer to winter
November 1st, 2025
