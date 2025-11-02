Sign up
Previous
Photo 2034
Nailed to the fence post...
Where a horse was tethered and saddled. Shot in monochrome mode.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fence-post
,
horse-shoe
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
It looks like a perfectly good horseshoe.
November 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shape and textures.
November 2nd, 2025
