Nailed to the fence post... by marlboromaam
Nailed to the fence post...

Where a horse was tethered and saddled. Shot in monochrome mode.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
It looks like a perfectly good horseshoe.
November 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shape and textures.
November 2nd, 2025  
