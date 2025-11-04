Sign up
Photo 2036
Behind the spirea...
There were no tenants this year. Shot in monochrome mode.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7157
photos
145
followers
85
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
22nd October 2025 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
birdhouse
,
black&white
,
spirea
,
nesting-box
Babs
ace
Hope you get new tenants next year. Maybe reduce the rent ha ha
November 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely light and contrasts.
November 4th, 2025
