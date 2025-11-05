Previous
Temps are getting a little cooler now... by marlboromaam
Temps are getting a little cooler now...

Mornings in the mid 40s and days in the mid to low 70s. Shot in monochrome mode back by the old shed.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light and shade.
November 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
November 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
The perfect to wander.. to day dream. Very beautiful place to be.
November 5th, 2025  
Pat
That sounds and looks more comfortable for you.
Are you safe from snakes yet?
A lovey image.
November 5th, 2025  
