Previous
Photo 2037
Temps are getting a little cooler now...
Mornings in the mid 40s and days in the mid to low 70s. Shot in monochrome mode back by the old shed.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7159
photos
145
followers
85
following
558% complete
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2388
2034
2389
2035
2390
2036
2391
2037
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Black and White
Taken
22nd October 2025 12:56pm
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
old-shed
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light and shade.
November 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
November 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
The perfect to wander.. to day dream. Very beautiful place to be.
November 5th, 2025
Pat
That sounds and looks more comfortable for you.
Are you safe from snakes yet?
A lovey image.
November 5th, 2025
