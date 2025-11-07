Previous
Looking over the wire fence... by marlboromaam
Looking over the wire fence...

At my good neighbor's property. Shot in monochrome mode.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Beverley ace
Sooo very beautiful… wonderful woods
November 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Thank you, Beverley.
November 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Guessing that the leaves are starting to fall.
November 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
@wakelys Yessum. =)
November 7th, 2025  
