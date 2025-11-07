Sign up
Photo 2039
Looking over the wire fence...
At my good neighbor's property. Shot in monochrome mode.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Black and White
Taken
22nd October 2025 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Beverley
ace
Sooo very beautiful… wonderful woods
November 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Thank you, Beverley.
November 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Guessing that the leaves are starting to fall.
November 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Yessum. =)
November 7th, 2025
