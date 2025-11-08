Sign up
Previous
Photo 2040
St. Andrew's Cross seeds...
BOB if you care to click through. Shot in monochrome mode. I'll have little bushes coming up everywhere next spring. =)
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
native-plant
,
wild-shrub
,
hypericum-crux-andreae
,
st.-andrew's-cross
Diana
ace
Wonderful textures and tones.
November 8th, 2025
