The woods across the road... by marlboromaam
The woods across the road...

From my driveway. All trees on 63 acres belonging to a young couple down the road. Shot in monochrome mode.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Beverley ace
Wonderful woods…. Beautiful
November 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful light and shadows in this wood !
November 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice shadows
November 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.

@beryl Thank you, Beryl.

@casablanca Thank you.
November 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great light and shadows.
November 9th, 2025  
