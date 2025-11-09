Sign up
Photo 2041
The woods across the road...
From my driveway. All trees on 63 acres belonging to a young couple down the road. Shot in monochrome mode.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Beverley
ace
Wonderful woods…. Beautiful
November 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful light and shadows in this wood !
November 9th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice shadows
November 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl.
@casablanca
Thank you.
November 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great light and shadows.
November 9th, 2025
