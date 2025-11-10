Previous
The waxy leaves of a gardenia... by marlboromaam
Photo 2042

The waxy leaves of a gardenia...

Shot in monochrome mode.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
559% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such lovely silvery tones.
November 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
November 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact