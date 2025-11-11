Sign up
Previous
Photo 2043
More sunshine with much colder temps...
Are the order for the day. Shot in monochrome mode.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Diana
ace
Wonderful dappled light in your beautiful woods.
November 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Chill out those nope ropes! Very pretty light.
November 11th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely light
November 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful light dancing in your woods…. So sooo beautiful
November 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
@ljmanning
Ha ha! You know it. Thank you, Laura.
@ziggy77
Thank you, Jo.
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
November 11th, 2025
